Six people were killed and five others were injured after a fire broke out at a perfume warehouse in northwestern Türkiye early Saturday, local media said.

Two storeys of the building used as a depot were destroyed in the fire in Dilovası district of Kocaeli province.

Governor İlhami Aktaş said the fire had been extinguished and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

The origins of the fire were still unclear but authorities said an investigation was underway into the incident.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said one Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor, two Public Prosecutors, and a panel of experts have been assigned to the investigation.

Three suspects, including the business owner and two shift managers, were taken into custody in connection with the fire.