Efforts continue both by air and land to contain wildfires that broke out in forested areas across Antalya’s Aksu, Muratpaşa and Manavgat districts in southern Türkiye.

The fires erupted for unknown reasons in the Kurşunlu neighborhood of Aksu, the Güzeloba neighborhood of Muratpaşa and the Güzelyalı neighborhood of Manavgat. Upon notification, helicopters, water trucks (arazöz) and forest workers from the Antalya Regional Directorate of Forestry, as well as riot control vehicles (TOMAs) from the Provincial Police Department, were dispatched to the scenes.

In Aksu and Muratpaşa, where the fires are close to residential areas, police used loudspeaker announcements to evacuate homes. Firefighting efforts are ongoing with aerial and ground support.