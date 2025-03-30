Marking the International Day of Zero Waste, first lady Emine Erdoğan urged global cooperation for a sustainable future, emphasizing that environmental responsibility is a shared duty.

"Türkiye is a nation that approaches the world with a conscience-driven perspective," Erdoğan said in a statement on social media. "We wholeheartedly believe that humanity is one big family under the same sky. Just as the world is our common home, saving it must be our common struggle."

Her remarks came on March 30, the United Nations-designated International Day of Zero Waste.

The initiative, spearheaded by Türkiye and unanimously adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2022, highlights the urgency of waste reduction and environmental sustainability.

Türkiye’s leadership

Erdoğan has been at the forefront of Türkiye’s zero-waste efforts, driving both national and international initiatives.

Since launching the Zero Waste Movement in 2017, she has championed policies aimed at reducing waste production, improving recycling infrastructure, and fostering environmental awareness.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation, praised Erdoğan’s leadership, stating that her efforts have positioned Türkiye as a global leader in sustainability.

"We are working for a more livable and just world under the guidance of our first lady," Ağırbaş said. "With our programs, we aim to encourage society to produce less waste and contribute to a healthier planet."

The foundation, in collaboration with international organizations such as the U.N. Environment Programme, has organized over 100 events worldwide, spanning from Geneva to New York.

This year’s primary focus is tackling textile waste, a major contributor to environmental pollution.

Global recognition

Erdoğan's commitment to zero waste has earned international recognition.

In a historic move, she successfully advocated for the U.N. to recognize March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste, making it the first U.N.-designated international day initiated by a first lady.

On this year’s Zero Waste Day, Erdoğan addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York, reaffirming Türkiye's dedication to sustainability.

The Zero Waste Foundation has also been designated as an official U.N. partner in waste management efforts.

"We envision Türkiye as an academic and operational hub for zero-waste research and implementation," Ağırbaş said. "We are launching the Zero Waste Institute in collaboration with the U.N., and soon, Istanbul will host a regional office for waste management initiatives."

Grassroots engagement

Beyond policy initiatives, Türkiye is fostering a culture of sustainability through education and community programs.

The foundation has introduced zero-waste curricula in schools and has trained teachers, religious leaders, and community influencers to spread environmental awareness.

"From primary schools to universities, we are integrating zero-waste education," Ağırbaş said. "Through training sessions, we empower individuals to take action in their communities."

The government is also collaborating with businesses and industries to promote waste reduction strategies, leading to significant reductions in waste production nationwide.

Erdoğan concluded her Zero Waste Day message with a call for unity, expressing hope for "a world where resources remain abundant, and future generations inherit a healthy and peaceful planet."