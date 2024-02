First Lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated the Mid-Shaban of Muslims throughout the world, in a message she posted on X on Saturday.

In her message, she said that she hopes the holy night, also referred to as “Berat Kandili” in Turkish, brings a glimmer of hope for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Also referred to as the “Night of Foregiveness,” Mid-Shaban is marked on the 15th night of Shaban in the Muslim Lunar calendar. Muslims seek Allah’s forgiveness to be cleansed from their sins.