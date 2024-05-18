First Lady Emine Erdoğan highlighted the importance of enhancing the working conditions of medical staff as she congratulated nurses and midwives on the occasion of International Nurses Week and Midwives Day at a ceremony at the Başakşehir Çam ve Sakura State Hospital in Istanbul on Saturday.

Saying that nurses have been the protagonists of many stories across the years, the first lady said their profession is the offspring of Turkish cultural values, including compassion and mercy.

Referring to the first nurse in modern Turkish history, Emine Erdoğan said Safiye Hüseyin Elbi, who treated Turkish soldiers during the War of Independence, acted like a mother to hundreds of soldiers.

She praised health staff for undertaking heroic roles during times of disaster and crises, including the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

She referred to medical workers as the “face of kindness” with their dedicated and devoted volunteerism, which helped save millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also strongly rejected all types of violence against healthcare staff, saying that the Health Ministry has taken serious steps to address the issue and solve their problems.