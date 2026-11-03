First lady Emine Erdoğan has highlighted the historic friendship between Türkiye and South Korea, saying photographs taken by a Turkish soldier during the Korean War serve as both artistic works and witnesses to the two countries' shared history.

Speaking at an exhibition in Seoul on Monday, Erdoğan praised Turkish photographer Izzet Keribar's collection documenting South Korea in the 1950s, emphasizing the importance of preserving the legacy of solidarity between the two nations.

“I consider it highly valuable that such a meaningful exhibition is being held, particularly in the 69th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the Republic of Korea,” she said.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Seoul, the first lady attended the exhibition, titled “The Birth of a Friendship: Korea 70 Years Ago Through the Lens of a Turkish Photographer,” organized by the Directorate of Communications at the War Memorial of Korea.

Keribar took the photographs after arriving in South Korea in 1956 to complete his military service. The exhibition presents images reflecting the country's history and the human connections forged in the aftermath of the Korean War.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Kim Hea Kyung, wife of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and museum director Hyun-Jong Kim. She thanked her hosts for their hospitality and conveyed the Turkish people's greetings to the South Korean people.

The first lady said Türkiye and South Korea shared an exceptional friendship built through sacrifice and solidarity during the Korean War, when more than 21,000 Turkish soldiers served in the conflict.

The Turkish troops won the hearts of the Korean people not only through their military service but also through humanitarian efforts to help civilians affected by the war, she said.

She paid tribute to Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in Korea and veterans who have since passed away, stressing that their legacy should be preserved and passed on to younger generations.

“At a time when wars and conflicts continue unabated, we need stories more than ever that inspire humanity to embrace goodness and peace and remind people that they are brothers and sisters,” she said.

The first lady also recalled the Ankara School in Suwon, established by Turkish soldiers to care for children orphaned by the war.

Highlighting a photograph showing children praying before a meal at the school, she recounted how Turkish troops initially sheltered around 70 children in a field tent before converting a derelict building near their barracks into a school. The number of children soon exceeded 100, while Korean teachers volunteered to educate them.

Erdoğan described the Ankara School as a “school of humanity,” saying its history demonstrated the importance of protecting human dignity and embracing people without discrimination.

She also emphasized the role of art in bringing societies closer, saying photography, music, poetry and cinema could foster mutual understanding and overcome prejudices.

She noted growing interest in Korean culture among younger generations in Türkiye and said Turkish culture also attracted considerable attention in South Korea.

“This mutual appreciation offers an important opportunity to strengthen the friendship between our countries through cooperation in culture and the arts and pass it on to future generations,” she said.