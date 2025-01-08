First lady Emine Erdoğan received the prestigious "International Value Award" in recognition of her contributions to environmental sustainability through the Zero Waste Project. The award, named after Mehmet Akif Inan – educator, poet, writer and founder of the Memur-Sen Confederation (a labor union) – was presented at a ceremony commemorating the 26th anniversary of his passing.

The award was accepted on behalf of the first lady by Murat Kurum, minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, during the event held at Memur-Sen’s headquarters. The ceremony was organized by the Mehmet Akif Inan Foundation and Memur-Sen.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kurum highlighted the significance of the honor, saying, "By awarding the Zero Waste Project led by first lady Emine Erdoğan, you are not only recognizing a groundbreaking initiative but also affirming a shared commitment to environmental sensitivity."

The Zero Waste Project, spearheaded under Emine Erdoğan’s patronage, has been instrumental in raising awareness about waste reduction and sustainability practices nationwide. The initiative has garnered international and U.N. acclaim, positioning Türkiye as a global leader in environmental action.

The Mehmet Akif Inan Award celebrates individuals and projects that exemplify a commitment to values in fields such as education, literature and the environment.