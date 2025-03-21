First lady Emine Erdoğan was welcomed for an iftar meal at the home of Vehibe Sayın, whose husband and son-in-law were killed and whose two daughters were wounded during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Sayın had previously attended the "Loyalty Iftar" hosted by Erdoğan at the State Guesthouse on March 18 as part of Respect for the Elderly Week. During the event, she expressed her wish to host Erdoğan at her home. Accepting the invitation, the first lady visited Sayın's home on Thursday and shared an iftar meal with her family. After the meal, she had tea and listened to the family's concerns.

Sayın's husband, Necati Sayın, and son-in-law, Fazıl Gürs, were killed during the July 15 coup attempt carried out by FETÖ, while her daughters, Ülkü Sayın and Ayşe Emine Özyiğit, were wounded. Additionally, Sayın’s grandfather was also killed during the World War I Gallipoli campaign.

Following the visit, Emine Erdoğan shared a message on her social media account: "This evening, I was honored to be the guest of the esteemed family of our July 15 martyr, Necati Sayın. In the blessed spirit of Ramadan, we broke our fast together in unity and solidarity. It was invaluable to be with our martyr’s wife, children and grandchildren."

"I pray for Allah’s mercy upon Necati Sayın and his son-in-law, Fazıl Gürs, who sacrificed their lives for our homeland that night, and I wish patience for their loved ones. We will never forget the heroic struggle of our martyrs and their daughters, Ülkü and Ayşe, who were wounded that night,” she shared.