First lady Emine Erdoğan recently met with Achim Steiner, president of the U.N. Development Program (UNDP), at the Sustainable Development Goals Forum held as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Their discussions touched upon various crucial topics, including sustainability, environmental conservation and global cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the support provided by the UNDP and other U.N. offices during the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, Erdoğan underscored the importance of sustainability, noting that many cultures and religions advocate for living in harmony with nature.

Steiner, drawing on his experience as the former executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme, emphasized the significance of environmental-based sustainable development.

He commended Erdoğan's commitment to initiatives like the Zero Waste Project, highlighting its global impact and the importance of such leadership.

A key focus of their meeting was the pressing issue of plastic waste, which poses a significant threat to the environment. Both parties agreed on the necessity of addressing this challenge, with plans to convene a meeting in Türkiye or New York to discuss strategies and solutions.