Türkiye will continue to support all steps taken to protect the Earth, First Lady Emine Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Erdoğan, who is also the Chair of the U.N. Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste and Waste Wise Cities Global Champion, highlighted Türkiye’s dedication to a sustainable future for the next generations.

Noting that the current state of affairs is pushing the future of humanity and all living creatures toward extinction, the first lady said this should not be the case as there is still hope.

“If there is any hope, it is within courageous and rightminded people who undertake responsibility at times of test,” she said, adding that being hopeless only serves those who want to maintain the distorted cycle of consumption.

“They’re the ones who reject using single-use plastic and opt for their own water bottles, compost food waste and use this to enrich the soil, recycle what they don’t use and upcycle their belongings to breathe new life into them, despite all the challenges of modern life,” Emine Erdoğan said. She continued by saying that they stand against those who constantly consume more and readjust their needs in line with other people and nature.

The Zero Waste Project was launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan in 2017 to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis in Türkiye. The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution during its 77th session on Dec. 30, 2022, to proclaim March 30 as International Zero Waste Day, to be observed annually. Türkiye, with 105 other countries, put forward the resolution.