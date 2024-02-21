First Lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Ankara Palas Museum, which recently underwent a renovation, in Türkiye’s capital on Wednesday.

The restoration of the museum, revered as one of the first monumental structures of the early Republic era, started in 2018.

The first lady became the first visitor of the museum, which exhibits around 1,200 artifacts from the 16th to 19th centuries, including tableware from the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Ottoman-era manuscripts, regimental banners, and more.

The head of the Directorate of National Palaces Yasin Yıldız briefed Emine Erdoğan about the restoration. The Governor of Ankara Vasip Şahin also accompanied the first lady during her visit.

Constructed in 1928, the iconic Ankara Palas was used by the Directorate of Foundations until 1975. It was then used by the Industry and Trade Ministry between 1976 to 1982 and was transferred to the Directorate of National Palaces in 2018.

The iconic Ankara Palas building, Feb. 21, 2024. (AA Photo)

It will now serve as a museum, reflecting the values of the Republic.