First lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Spanish national art museum in Madrid with her counterpart Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez on Thursday.

The first lady said each piece exhibited at Museo del Prado, officially known as Museo Nacional del Prado, reflects the identity of Spain, and showcases a part of the country’s past.

Emine Erdoğan is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s delegation in Spain for official discussions.

Fernandez informed the Turkish first lady about the artifacts and artworks at the museum, which include pieces by Spanish artists El Greco, Diego Velazquez, Francisco de Zurbaran and Goya, as well as others.

Turkish and Spanish first ladies pose with vessel pictured in "Still Life with Vessels" painting by Francisco de Zurbaran, painted in 1650, June 13, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Fernandez gifted Emine Erdoğan a replica of an object in the "Still Life with Vessels" painting by Francisco de Zurbaran, painted in 1650.

The Turkish and Spanish first ladies then had lunch together.

In a message posted on her social media, Emine Erdoğan thanked Fernandez for her warm hospitality.