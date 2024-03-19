First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner with nursing home residents, where she highlighted the importance of keeping in touch with the elderly and intergenerational connection.

“A strong society with strong individuals is only possible with a lifestyle that is at peace with all phases of life. Such a society is an ideal that can only be reached by countries that are able to blend the dynamism of the youth with the wisdom of the elderly,” the first lady said.

Emine Erdoğan hosted the elderly retirement home residents on the sidelines of a week to recognize and respect senior citizens at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

First Emine Erdoğan speaks at an iftar gathering with elderly citizens at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, March 19, 2024. (IHA Photo)

She praised Türkiye and Turkish society for valuing the elderly and said younger generations should try to make use of their experience and wisdom, as she said the elderly retain a collection of unwritten information about the past.

She also said that modernity has “unfortunately” idealized eternal youth and has been trying to cancel out aging.

Praising the Family and Social Policies Ministry’s care services for the elderly, the first lady said all institutions are mobilized to ensure that the elderly citizens have quality time with their loved ones and receive high-quality care.

Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also attended the event.