First Lady Emine Erdoğan’s initiatives and contacts with her counterparts sped up the globalization process of the Zero Waste movement during the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Emine Erdoğan shared Türkiye’s commitment to Zero Waste and encouraged individuals worldwide to join the cause by signing the Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill. She emphasized the urgency of the climate crisis, urging a shift from rhetoric to immediate action.

The declaration of goodwill, initially signed by the first lady and the U.N. chief, has been endorsed by the spouses of nearly 30 heads of state, including those from Qatar, France, South Korea, Paraguay and Cuba.

The Turkish first lady also held one-on-one talks with Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned, Colombian counterpart Veronica Alcocer Garcia and advisory members of the Zero Waste project, ministers, and other first ladies.

She held a signing ceremony at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City as part of the “Path To Global Zero Waste Movement” event, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

She addressed an audience of high-level state and U.N. officials, including diplomats, wives of leaders and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

In her speech, Erdoğan said the declaration, representing the initial phase of the Zero Waste movement’s global expansion, was opened for signing in collaboration with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Let’s unite for the sake of our shared home, the world, and amplify our voices. My call garnered an enthusiastic response from numerous prominent environmental advocates, particularly U.N. officials and leaders’ spouses,” said the first lady.

Mayor Adams thanked the first lady for his part as he echoed the importance of waste reduction for a healthy planet. He commended the first lady’s dedication to environmental sustainability and called on global leaders to prioritize preserving the environment for future generations.

Emine Erdoğan calls for unity in face of violence against children

The first lady also appealed to prevent violence against children as she attended the Prevention of Violence and Healing Day event organized at the U.N. by Sierra Leone’s first lady Fatima Maada Bio.

“We must join forces to end horrific acts, as we see all the children of the world as our own,” Emine Erdoğan said.

“Even the words’ child’ and ‘abuse’ coming together cause irreparable wounds to the conscience,” said Erdoğan, adding that the exploitation some children are subjected to affects their lives for a lifetime.

“This crime against humanity, like a malignant tumor, unfortunately, grows day by day in all societies and all over the world, and moreover, it becomes organized,” she added.