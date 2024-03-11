First lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated the holy month of Ramadan to the Turkish nation and the Islamic world in a message she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

In her message, she expressed: "We have embraced the sacred month, a time of purification and rejuvenation, a celebration of love and compassion, a fountain of mercy and forgiveness. May the blessings and prosperity of this sacred month envelop all of humanity, wiping away the tears of the oppressed and victimized. I extend my heartfelt wishes to our nation and the Islamic world as we embark on the month of Ramadan."