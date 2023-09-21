Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan highlighted the fair distribution of social welfare in Türkiye during an event on the sidelines of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.

"In our country, which is a paradise of foundations, the fair distribution of social welfare is organized and systematic," she told those attending the event, titled "All Together, to the Better" at the iconic Turkevi (Turkish House).

Noting that Türkiye has inherited strong institutions of social solidarity from the Ottoman Empire such as Dârüleytâm, Darülaceze, Darüşşafaka, and Kızılay (Turkish Red Crescent), she said the country "managed to carry the social state tradition to further levels."

"With the deep-rooted heritage it inherited, Türkiye continues to be the conscience of the world today," she added.

"Türkiye ranks first in the world in humanitarian aid in proportion to national income," she said.

"Our institutions such as TIKA, the Yunus Emre Institute, Presidency for Türks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Maarif Foundation, AFAD and Red Crescent continue to build bridges of brotherhood."

Speaking at the same event, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said the empowerment of women in all aspects of social life is "one of the most important factors that enhance the common welfare of the society."

Türkiye prioritizes providing economic and social support to women, she stressed.

"In our ministry, we firmly believe that global issues can only be resolved through common will,” she said while explaining Türkiye’s efforts to cope with crises such as earthquakes and migration.

"The main obstacle to the success of development is to consider it only in terms of its economic dimension. It is a multidimensional concept that includes not only economic growth but also communal and social improvement," she added.