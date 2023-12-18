Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan visited an exhibition titled "The Language of Motifs from Türkiye to Hungary” and the Hungarian parliament building Monday.

Accompanying Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his official visit at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Emine Erdoğan first arrived at the Hungarian parliament building, which houses the National Assembly, as part of their scheduled programs.

Upon her arrival at the parliament building, Emine Erdoğan was welcomed by Istvan Atilla Veres, the husband of Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

Thanks to the initiative of the Yunus Emre Institute in Budapest, Türkiye’s cultural institute which was founded in 2007 to spread Turkish culture and language abroad, the year 2024 will be celebrated as the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year. In this context, a Turkish-language audio guide service prepared for use in the Hungarian parliament building was introduced by Emine Erdoğan.

The first lady also examined works featuring handicrafts and motifs from Turkish and Hungarian cultures during her visit to the exhibition.

An installation named "Enchanted Star,” inspired by the patterns of Anatolian socks meticulously crafted by women from every region of Anatolia using traditional methods, reflecting the rich folk culture, is also featured in the exhibition.