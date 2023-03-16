As heavy torrential rains disrupted the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman, leaving at least 15 dead, Şanlıurfa's famed tourist attraction – the sacred Balıklıgöl – experienced flood waves reaching 1.5-2 meters, threatening the fish species in the pool.

However, as the water started receding on Wednesday night, the danger of fish loss decreased, with a lecturer from a local vocational school pointing out that the fish retreated to the cavities of the canal and that it will take some time for them to reappear on the surface.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Harran University Bozova Vocational School (MYO) Fisheries Program head lecturer Ömer Sait Kılıç noted that Balıklıgöl is being monitored in case of any unusual activity.

"The reason for the turbidity is the mud load from the flood. This will be rectified with the addition of spring water. The fish will also appear (on the surface) when the water is opened and flowing,'' Kılıç said.

Stating that they are working on the well-being of the fish species and Balıklıgöl as a whole, Kılıç said, "Unfortunately, with the flood disaster yesterday, 1-1.5 meters high water covered Balıklıgöl from Topdağı. At the moment, the fish have moved to various caves within the lake because of the stress and danger they experienced. There are currently fish in pools we refer to as stock pools, but it takes time for them to come to the surface."

Stating that the oxygen level in Balıklıgöl is currently at 8 milligrams per liter and that the lake will be filtered for 24 hours, Kılıç noted that the fish will hopefully return to their channels over time. He said that fish in Balıklıgöl are members of the carp family, known to have high resistance to pollution. He also added that turbidity does not pose a life-threatening risk to the fish.

The Balıklıgöl, prior to the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, held the status of being the main attraction at the antic site of Şanlıurfa. It is a popular spot for tourists from around the world wanting to feed the fish and climb up to Urfa Castle to observe the city with a bird's-eye view.

It is believed that it was the site where the Prophet Abraham was thrown into the fire by King Nimrod, according to Islamic accounts. Legend has it that the fire turned into a pool and the firewood into fish, giving it a sacred status among the Muslim faithful.