Lake Erçek, located in eastern Türkiye’s Van province, is once again hosting one of nature’s most elegant spectacles as flamingos flock to the area during their spring migration. Known as a hidden paradise, Lake Erçek stands out for its exceptional biodiversity and scenic wetlands, making it a crucial resting stop for migratory birds traveling from North Africa to Iran.

Every spring, the lake becomes a canvas of motion and color, as flocks of flamingos glide over the water with their long, graceful necks and soft pink feathers. Their arrival not only draws hundreds of birdwatchers, photographers and nature enthusiasts but also signals the ecological health of the lake’s habitat. Thanks to its rich population of plankton and invertebrates, Lake Erçek offers the flamingos an abundant food source, allowing them to rest and refuel before continuing their journey.

Flamingos are particularly active during sunrise and sunset, when their silhouettes against the soft hues of the sky create a breathtaking scene that attracts visitors from across the country. Locals and tourists alike come to witness this rare moment of serenity and beauty in the wild.

Professor Lokman Aslan, director of the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, noted that the Lake Van Basin, where Lake Erçek is located, accounts for nearly 20% of Türkiye’s total wetland areas. He emphasized the region’s growing importance for migratory species.

“With the onset of summer, flamingos, also known as Allı turna, have started appearing across several wetlands in the Lake Van Basin,” said Aslan. “This includes areas where they were previously rare, such as the Edremit marshes, Gevaş Göründü wetlands and Muradiye Yoldöndü. However, Lake Erçek remains one of their most prominent gathering sites.”

Aslan also noted that, due to cooler spring temperatures this year, the flamingos arrived slightly later than usual. However, their numbers continue to grow daily, reinforcing the lake’s importance as a migratory haven.

Conservationists warn that human activity, pollution, and unregulated construction around Lake Erçek could threaten the delicate ecosystem that sustains these and many other species. They stress the importance of raising public awareness and protecting the lake's natural habitat for future generations.

Lake Erçek, with its tranquil waters and rare biodiversity, is more than just a stopover point for migratory birds; it’s a living testament to the possibility of harmony between humans and nature in eastern Türkiye.