As in previous years, the vibrant presence of flamingos, also known as red-headed cranes, has once again adorned Lake Eber in Afyonkarahisar, western Türkiye. Their numbers have notably increased, adding to the natural beauty of this significant region.

Eber Lake, which has an area of 125 square kilometers (48.26 square miles) at an altitude of 967 meters (3,172.57 feet) between the Emir Mountains and Sultan Mountains within the borders of the Bolvadin district of Afyonkarahisar, is also important for bird watchers as one of the frequented centers of migratory birds.

Eber Lake, one of the largest lakes in Türkiye, is home to many species of living creatures and is also the temporary home of migratory birds. Flamingos temporarily stayed in Lake Eber this year as they do every year.

Much more than last year

Stating that the arrival of flamingos is also a harbinger of spring, Kadir Ateş, field guide and guide of Lake Eber, said: "Our flamingos came to Lake Eber this year as well. While there were between 300 and 500 flamingos in our lake last month, this month, this figure is estimated to be about 5,000 flamingos.

"As every year, there is a riot of color and harmony of sound. Flamingos also contribute to the cleaning of the lake, adding diversity and vitality to the lake population."

Hosting 146 bird species, Lake Eber's guests flamingos arrive every year in the first days of April and hunt collectively in shallow waters.

Afyon Kocatepe University (AKU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences and AKU Nature Conservation Biomonitoring Application and Research Center (DOKOBIM) Director professor Uğur Cengiz Erişmiş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the lake is one of the important wetlands located in the triangle of Bolvadin, Çay and Sultandağı.

Stating that the weather is still cold, Erişmiş said: "The most dominant bird species are flamingos. Their numbers are quite high this year. The high number of flamingos is due to the fact that the climate in other wetlands is colder than here and the climate here is a little better. They are also preferred here because they have better feeding opportunities.''

''We welcome photographers who want to take bird photos to the lake. With the warming of the weather, flamingos, the guests of the lake, came to the region. We have observed that their bers are quite high this year. They offer a visual feast here," he added.