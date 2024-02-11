As florists in Türkiye intensify their preparations ahead of Valentine's Day, it is expected that the demand for red roses will particularly skyrocket, a sector representative recently told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Emin Çimen, the president of the Ankara Florists Chamber of Commerce, said the preparations ahead of Valentine's Day have begun, highlighting the process involves coordination between producers and sellers to ensure stable delivery.

He noted that approximately 40 trucks laden with flowers have been dispatched nationwide for this special occasion. Furthermore, he emphasized that in addition to roses, orchids, carnations and lilies are also highly favored.

"Of course, we want to sell flowers not just for one day but every day. If a flower goes to a home every day, it brings happiness," he said.

Expressing an increased demand for roses, the symbol of love, on Valentine's Day, Çimen also detailed the meaning some of the colors signify.

"Roses are always preferred on Valentine's Day. This signifies love and passion. Especially red roses receive intense interest on that day. There is also demand for roses of other colors. For example, pink roses signify 'my heart belongs to yours,' yellow roses signify 'warm love'," he explained.

Touching upon prices, he noted they were reasonable, ranging between TL 50 ($1.63) and TL 300. "In December 2023, the price of a single rose ranged from TL 70 to TL 150 depending on quality. There will be no price increase on Valentine's Day, the shopkeepers will sell roses at the same price," he noted.

In addition, he also described the freshness and durability along with favorable prices as the reasons why customers needed to opt to purchase flowers from florists, rather than other sources. "Especially with orders placed online, the product may not reach the address at the desired time. This results in dissatisfaction, but shopkeepers deliver the product to the address at the desired time and quality," he noted.

Apart from busy preparations ahead of Valentine's Day within the country, Turkish florists have also shipped fresh flowers and special flower collections to dozens of countries, most notably Europe and some Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, neighboring Azerbaijan and Russia.