After invasive species like lionfish, pufferfish and weever fish, flying fish have also started to appear in Türkiye's Marmara Sea.

With rising temperatures, different fish species have started to proliferate in the Marmara Sea.

Fish coming from the ocean reach the waters by crossing the Çanakkale Strait through the Aegean and Mediterranean. Most recently, flying fish were caught by fishermen off the Marmara Islands.

Taking flight

Kenan Balcı, local fisherman and founder of the Turkish Marine Life Museum, noted that flying fish had not been seen in the Marmara Sea for years.

Pointing out that flying fish can stay in the air for a long time, he said: "I want to warn our citizens and young people. Different and poisonous fish species are now found in our seas."

"We should be careful when entering the sea. Let's not touch fish species we don't know. Among these fish, there are also spiny and poisonous ones. I warn everyone to be cautious about this," he added.

Museum of Marine Life

The flying fish caught in the Marmara Sea will be added to the Turkish Marine Life Museum.

"Flying fish was one of the few species not in the museum," Balcı said. "The flying fish has now been added to the museum, which has over 3,000 sea creatures. All the fish in our museum were caught in Turkish territorial waters."

"There were a few missing fish. One of them was the flying fish. Children especially were very curious about flying fish because they had seen them on TV. Now they will have the opportunity to come to our museum and examine it," he added.