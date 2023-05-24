Some 100 foreign students from 72 different countries studying at Bartin University in northern Türkiye learn about Anatolian culture through folk dances specific to the region.

Entertaining training provided by instructors in the youth center affiliated with the university takes place once a week and has continued since the beginning of the year, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

The students attending the classes at the Folk Dances Education Center and Youth Center learn about the local "div div" game of Bartin as well as traditional folk dances such as the halay, horon and zeybek.

Speaking to AA, Ahmet Akerdoğan, a trainer at the center, noted he began to work at the center upon the university officials' request, highlighting he accepted the request with great pleasure.

"As you know, folk dances reflect the life, culture and history of the (specific) region. We showed our beautiful motif of zeybek, one of the traditional folk dances of Anatolia, the halay that can be played anywhere, and the horon, which represents the Black Sea," Akerdoğan explained.

Emphasizing that the students were satisfied with the courses, Akerdoğan expressed his belief that the guest students will praise Turkish folk dances when they return to their countries. He also added the students' performance surprised him as they had learned the basics of dances in a very short while.

"Children are very familiar with our music and play it with their heart, they have talent. We can present the work to our students in a period of two months. This means that our Turkish motifs and our Anatolian tradition have spread from Asia to Africa. This makes me very happy," he explained.

Amir Yeltayev, an 18-year-old student from Kazakhstan, said that he liked Anatolian folk dances and had a fun time at the center.

Similarly, 20-year-old Odamboy Jumaniyozov, who came from Uzbekistan, stated that he was satisfied with the courses.

Professor Orhan Uzun, the rector of Bartvin University, said that they apply the most effective learning methods that will facilitate the integration of foreign students in their new surroundings.

"We see our international students, as an important component of the Bartin University family, not as foreigners or guests, but as individuals who will shed light on the future," Uzun said.

"We provide them with a learning environment that is not limited to courses in order to get to know our ancient culture, keep up with their social environment and achieve success," he added noting that he truly believes in seeing the students as graduates and qualified individuals who will add value to humanity and the place they are residing in, along being voluntary envoys of Türkiye.