Students from seven Balkan countries who have completed their primary education will be offered the opportunity of continuing their education at 10 international high schools in seven cities of Türkiye.

According to the reports from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday, students from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania and Bulgaria will be given boarding and scholarship opportunities at 10 International Vocational and Technical Anatolian High schools in Türkiye, within the scope of a protocol signed between the Ministry of National Education (MEB) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

Faruk Berat Akçeşme, educational counselor in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, while speaking to AA noted that under this program set for the 2023-2024 academic year, students from the Balkan countries will be offered education and aforementioned opportunities and facilities in some of 10 schools in Ankara, Balıkesir, Bursa, Istanbul, Konya, Antalya, and Ordu.

Akçeşme also noted that during their stay, students will have general health insurance, and be provided with an opportunity to participate in free academic courses along with a free ticket to and from Türkiye following their graduation.

Stating that applications, for non-Turkish citizens, will be accepted via the YTB website until May 26, Akçeşme said the written entrance examination will be held on June 4, while the interview will be held between June 4-9.

The results, however, are expected to be announced on June 12, while the departure and the placement in schools in Türkiye will commence between September 11-15, he noted.