Firefighting efforts continue intensively in the Ödemiş district of Izmir, western Türkiye, where a forest fire that broke out on July 2 in the Tosunlar neighborhood’s Manastır area has spread to nearby residential zones. Firefighters are battling the blaze both from the air and on the ground, using 2 planes, 9 helicopters, dozens of fire trucks, water supply vehicles and heavy machinery.

Despite continuous efforts throughout the night, the fire expanded rapidly with the support of strong winds, posing a significant challenge to the firefighting teams. With daylight, aerial units intensified their operations alongside ground crews in an effort to bring the flames under control.

The Ministry of Interior announced that nationwide forest fires, including those in Izmir, Bilecik and Manisa, have caused severe damage to a total of 184 houses, five workplaces, and 28 animal shelters. To assist those affected, the government has allocated over TL 21.6 million ($541,568) in aid for shelter, relocation and essential household goods.

In Bilecik, container housing units equipped with essential living facilities such as air conditioners, refrigerators, beds, and kitchen sets have been rapidly established for 26 families displaced by the fires. These containers were set up within just four days after the fire was brought under control in the region.

Meanwhile, a separate fire broke out in agricultural lands near Izmir’s Çeşme district and quickly spread to forest and shrub areas, resulting in road closures. The Izmir-Çeşme highway was shut down in both directions at toll points, while alternate routes through the Izmir Institute of Technology junction and surrounding roads remain open for traffic.

Fire in Manisa’s Turgutlu district spreads to Izmir’s Kemalpaşa, causing extensive damage

Another major forest fire erupted in Manisa’s Turgutlu district, near the Çepnidere neighborhood, and spread to the neighboring Kemalpaşa district of Izmir. The fire damaged approximately 250 hectares of forest and farmland before firefighters brought it under control after five hours of intense effort.

The blaze damaged four homes and destroyed one tractor. Four residents affected by smoke inhalation received medical treatment and have since been discharged. Additionally, about 500 large livestock animals were successfully evacuated from two nearby farms, preventing a greater loss.

Firefighting teams from multiple municipalities and the General Directorate of Forestry coordinated their response with aerial and ground resources, including helicopters, fire trucks, water tankers and specialized vehicles. Local residents also actively participated in containment efforts using tractors and machinery.

On July 3, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed his condolences to those affected by the recent forest fires and assured that the government, together with all relevant institutions, is providing continuous support to fire victims.

Cooling operations continue across all affected areas to prevent re-ignition. Minister Yerlikaya emphasized, “We stand firmly with our citizens affected by these disasters. We ask everyone to remain vigilant and united during this challenging time. May God protect our country from further disasters.”

He also announced that a total of 184 houses, five workplaces, and 28 animal shelters have suffered severe damage nationwide. Specifically, 110 houses, two workplaces, and one animal shelter in Izmir; 69 houses, three workplaces, and 27 animal shelters in Bilecik; and five houses in Manisa were heavily impacted by the fires.

To support the affected citizens with shelter, relocation, and household needs, a total of TL 21,603,400 has been disbursed: TL 14,258,400 for Izmir, TL 5,745,000 for Bilecik and TL 1,600,000 for Manisa. Meanwhile, firefighting teams remain vigilant, and authorities continue to assess damage and distribute aid across the affected provinces.