Due to a forest fire in the Geyve district of Sakarya, northwestern Türkiye, two neighborhoods were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The fire broke out in a forested area of the Hacılar neighborhood on Sunday, prompting the dispatch of Forest Management Directorate teams and firefighting units to the scene.

As the flames spread, residents of the Taşoluk and Hacılar neighborhoods were evacuated. Firefighters continue to work in the affected areas using excavators, water tenders and heavy machinery.

In the Taşoluk neighborhood, which was evacuated, firefighting teams are working to extinguish flames that have engulfed three houses. Animals have been moved to safe zones, and villagers are also assisting in the efforts.

One of the residents, Mustafa Çam, told reporters that locals have tried to contain the flames as best they could, stating, “We did our best to carry out cooling efforts in this village, but it wasn’t enough. Currently, there are 22 households left. Three houses have burned down, and the entire village has been evacuated.”

Çam added that with the evacuation, the immediate danger to residents has been eliminated, but some areas of the forest remain unreachable for firefighting crews.

Efforts by teams from the Regional Directorate of Forestry, local fire departments and aid organizations, some of which are arriving from neighboring provinces and districts, are ongoing.