Former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ikrima Sabri issued a written statement marking the 10th anniversary of the defeated July 15 coup attempt carried out by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

In the statement, released by his office, Sabri described the anniversary as a significant milestone that reminds people of the Turkish nation's courage in defending its homeland. He said the victory strengthened Türkiye's stability and reinforced its support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting the Turkish people's resistance during the coup attempt, Sabri said: "The Turkish people showed the world that night that nations can defeat oppression, even when it is backed by military power. No matter how great its resources, oppression is destined to remain weak in the face of truth. Türkiye defeated oppression on July 15."

Sabri also praised Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate cause and its efforts to preserve the Islamic identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Türkiye's overcoming this ordeal meant the preservation of goodness in the world," he said. "I thank Türkiye, under the wise leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, its government and the Turkish people, who have always stood by Palestine. The Palestinian people welcome the success of every nation that manages to protect its homeland and preserve its sovereignty."

Recalling the night of the coup attempt, Sabri said Palestinians followed developments in Türkiye with deep concern.

"We were deeply worried by the events unfolding in Türkiye that night. We spent the night performing Tahajjud prayers, asking God to protect Türkiye. When news arrived that the coup attempt had failed, great joy spread across Jerusalem. People took to the streets and celebrated the victory as if it were their own," he said.

Describing Türkiye as a country that supports oppressed people around the world, Sabri said millions have found refuge through its humanitarian efforts.

"Türkiye is a country that embraces millions of oppressed people and extends a helping hand wherever injustice exists. The Turkish people have never abandoned their support for Palestine. The deep-rooted historical ties between our two peoples will always remain strong," he said.