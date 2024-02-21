Umut Yıldız, a former NASA astrophysicist, has made a significant career move by returning to Türkiye to teach "space technologies" at Middle East Technical University (METU). Yıldız's decision to leave NASA and join METU has been met with enthusiasm, leading to an increase in student quota for the elective course he teaches.

Following his first lecture at METU, Yıldız spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about his return to Türkiye and his new role at METU.

"I received an offer from the METU Physics Department upon my return and began teaching as part of the Council of Higher Education's (YÖK) Annex-46 regulation, which addresses researchers with doctoral degrees working outside universities," he said.

"Teaching at METU and interacting with students is really exciting. The course I teach focuses on space technologies and instruments, delves into the planning of space missions and encourages students to collaborate on potential new missions," Yıldız expressed.

Yıldız emphasized the students' enthusiasm and curiosity about space, noting their eagerness to pursue careers in the field. He expressed hope in building a bright future together by sharing his experiences with NASA and other organizations.

Additionally, Yıldız has long advocated for university students to engage in practical projects alongside their coursework. He believes that students can make a difference by working on projects and taking initiative. With many student clubs at METU, Yıldız hopes to support these clubs in the future, further enriching the educational experience for students interested in space and related fields.

Some students expressed their excitement about Yıldız joining, whom they were familiar with from his previous publications.

"How often does one get the chance to learn from Umut?" said Gökser Pirik, a second-year student in civil engineering. "I arrived early to class, eagerly anticipating it. I've been following his work for a while now."

Ömer Faruk Altan, a first-year physics student, shared that, like many others interested in physics and science, he had been following Yıldız online since high school. "Science communication has greatly benefited from the internet. Umut's influence actually played a role in my decision to study physics. We are thrilled to have him teaching at our prestigious university, METU. I enrolled in the course and arrived early, eager to learn from him and perhaps collaborate on a project."

Mustafa Berentürk, a fourth-year student in computer engineering, mentioned that he hadn't officially registered for the course but came to listen. "It's common knowledge that Umut is now at METU. I had been considering physics before and I'm delighted that Umut, whose conferences I've attended, is here."

Yusuf Berkin Güler, a second-year electrical and electronics engineering student, expressed his happiness at securing a spot in the course.

Zeynep Kara, a second-year political science and public administration student remarked: "I've been closely following Umut since his time at NASA. We feel incredibly fortunate to have such a valuable teacher at our university."

In the meantime, the selection process for Yıldız's course at METU is ongoing. The student quota for the "Space Technologies" course taught by Yıldız was initially set at 20 but has since been increased to 100 and then to 400.