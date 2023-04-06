Four teachers lost their lives in an accident that took place in Türkiye's southern province of Adana Thursday afternoon during a landslide when a huge rock fell on their car.

The victims were identified as Pınar Kılıç, Dilek Altıparmak, Ümmühan Dilbilir and Rahime Topak. They worked at Himmetli Primary and Secondary School.

According to local media reports, it was confirmed that the teachers were killed in the accident that occurred in the Saimbeyli district of Adana after returning from their lessons at school to the Feke district, where they lived.

The regional General Directorate of Highways announced that a landslide occurred on the 71.6th kilometer (44.4th mile) of the Tufanbeyli-Saimbeyli-Feke road, and the route was closed to traffic as a precaution.

Following the accident, the Minister of National Education (MEB), Mahmut Özer, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased teachers, students and the education community.

In a message published on his official Twitter account, the minister said: "We received the sad news of the demise of our four teachers who were on duty in Adana's Saimbeyli district. A rock fell due to a landslide on their car as they were returning to Feke district."

"May God have mercy on our teachers. My condolences to their families, students, and our community," read the message.