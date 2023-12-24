According to the Turkish Higher Education Council's (YÖK) "University Monitoring and Evaluation General Report-2023," which assesses 208 universities across Türkiye through 74 indicators, fresh graduates take an average of six months to secure their first job. The report further reveals a 78% satisfaction rate among employers regarding the qualifications of these new graduates.

This comprehensive report encompasses various categories like education quality, social initiatives, and research and development, aiming to gauge the universities' contributions to higher education and their overall achievements.

The inclusion of the "business world satisfaction rate regarding graduate qualifications" in the report for the first time in 2023 was crucial in evaluating the caliber of graduates and meeting industry expectations. Notably, 78% of employers expressed contentment with the graduates they hired.

Another significant aspect analyzed for the first time was the duration it took for university graduates in Türkiye to secure their first jobs. The data revealed that, on average, graduates attained their initial employment within 6.4 months.

The report also highlighted a notable rise in social responsibility projects undertaken by universities. The participation of students in these projects increased from 14,204 in 2022, with a rate jumping from 74.6% to 83%.

During the report's presentation, YÖK President Erol Özvar emphasized the study's objective of identifying the strengths and weaknesses of universities based on established standards tailored to the country's unique conditions.

"Our observations demonstrate that our higher education institutions engage in meticulous studies through monitoring and evaluation units, adhering to the set indicators. We believe these endeavors will significantly contribute to the data-driven decision-making processes of these institutions. We are pleased to note the careful attention paid by universities to this ongoing process," Özvar explained.