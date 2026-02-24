A French woman who embraced Islam 14 years ago says the religion reshaped her understanding of life, describing it as a faith that unites Muslims around peace, patience, and genuine brotherhood and sisterhood.

Adeline, who converted to Islam in France and later took the name Melek after declaring the shahada at a mosque, shared her spiritual journey, emphasizing how faith gradually became central to her life. Now a mother of two, she said her path toward Islam began through close personal relationships rather than formal religious study.

After her conversion, Adeline married a Turkish man and learned Turkish to communicate with her family, a step she described as important in strengthening family ties and navigating her new cultural and social life. She noted that this process helped her better integrate Islam into her daily routine beyond personal belief.

Raised in an atheist family, Adeline said she grew up without a clear understanding of belief. “I did not know what faith meant when I was young,” she said, explaining that her first exposure to Islam came through Muslim friends whose daily prayers and calm approach to life’s challenges left a lasting impression.

She recalled being particularly influenced by conversations about hardship and meaning. “I had a friend who always told me that there is goodness in every trial,” Adeline said. “That idea caught my attention because I went through difficult tests as a child.” She noted that her father’s accident deeply affected her family and shaped her search for meaning.

“Accepting this was not easy for me,” she said. “But as we grow older, we try to find a path that calms us and that we can understand. In the end, I turned to religion.”

Adeline said her exploration of Islam expanded through books and independent research. “Like everyone else, I researched online,” she said, adding that she found Islam logical because of its belief in one God. She explained that she initially struggled to understand translations of the Quran but gained clarity after reading tafsir. “The commentary helped me understand some verses better,” she said.

She later turned to books about the life of the Prophet Muhammed, describing his life as rich in guidance and lessons. Adeline encouraged those interested in Islam to read works on the prophet's life as part of their learning process.

“Islam is a religion of peace for me,” she said, emphasizing that it brings Muslims together around true brotherhood.

Reflecting on how faith shapes life, Adeline said Islam offers long-term guidance. “It reminds us that one day we may be rich and another day poor, but we should always be grateful,” she said. “We are here temporarily, and the trials we face belong to this worldly life.”

Describing Islam as a lifelong journey, Adeline said conversion marks a beginning rather than an end. “Someone who accepts Islam is as if reborn with a pure white page,” she said. “Learning takes time.”