The Gallipoli Historic Underwater Park, in Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, established in 2021 through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Gallipoli Historic Site Directorate, has rapidly emerged as a premier diving destination, attracting 15,000 divers over the past two years eager to explore its unique underwater heritage.

Situated on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula, the park features sunken warships dating back more than 110 years, providing visitors with a rare glimpse into pivotal moments of World War I. Divers can explore 23 distinct wreck sites, including notable vessels such as the HMS Majestic, the remains of Ertuğrul Bay Massena and Saghalien, Helles Barges, Tekke Bay (W Beach) wrecks, and HMS Triumph, among others.

Ismail Kaşdemir, head of the ministry’s Gallipoli Historic Site Directorate, emphasized the significance of the park, noting that it has become one of the world’s foremost diving centers. “Our 23 wrecks and 12 diving points have transformed the park into a global magnet for diving enthusiasts," he explained.

"From the outset, we recognized the immense cultural treasure beneath these waters. After extensive development, we created the world’s only World War I-themed underwater park. This has attracted top divers, media outlets, and television channels worldwide because beneath Gallipoli’s waters lies history, each wreck tells its own story,” he added.

Interest continues to grow exponentially, with 5,000 divers in 2024 and an anticipated 10,000 in 2025. Kaşdemir described the experience as “a journey through a time tunnel,” offering divers a deeper understanding of the Gallipoli Campaign’s historic impact, viewed uniquely from beneath the waves.

Highlighting Çanakkale’s rising status as a global cultural hub, Kaşdemir shared their ambition to unite all diving enthusiasts at the park. Plans are underway to showcase the site at an international diving fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, this January.

Backed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, these initiatives aim to broaden global awareness.

“With Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy’s strong support, we are confident Gallipoli Historic Underwater Park will rank among the top three diving destinations worldwide. Concurrently, we are working to expand diving activities to other coastal and inland sites across Türkiye,” Kaşdemir concluded.