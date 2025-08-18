The Gaza Tribunal held an emergency news conference in Istanbul on Monday to address the escalating situation in Gaza. During the event, the Tribunal released a statement titled Time to ACT: Mobilizing Against Israel’s Planned Conquest of Gaza City and Central Gaza, highlighting Israel’s Aug. 7 National Security Cabinet decision to advance its offensive on Gaza City, where nearly 1 million displaced Palestinians are currently seeking shelter.

The tribunal emphasized the urgent need for immediate international attention and intervention to protect civilians in the region.

Speaking at the conference, Richard Falk, the tribunal’s president, an emeritus professor of international law at Princeton University and a former U.N. special rapporteur on Palestinian human rights (2008-2014), warned that failure to act would represent “a historic failure of humanity.” He urged world governments to bypass the U.N. Security Council and empower the General Assembly to authorize armed intervention without delay, emphasizing that decisive measures were needed to prevent further civilian casualties.

Falk detailed the tribunal’s concerns regarding Israel’s planned offensive, noting that the Cabinet decision was “opposed by Israel’s own military high command.” He stressed that the imminent escalation presents “a grave challenge to U.N. member states, demanding urgent and decisive action,” pointing to legal frameworks such as the 1950 Uniting for Peace Resolution and the Responsibility to Protect framework, established at the 2005 U.N. summit.

Echoing Palestinian U.N. Envoy Riyad Mansour’s appeal for immediate protection forces, the tribunal declared: “We, as the Gaza Tribunal, join those who hold that silence in the face of genocide is complicity.”

Falk also condemned systematic efforts to suppress truth, citing sanctions against U.N. human rights rapporteurs and the “Aug. 10 assassination of Assas al-Shafir and his Al Jazeera colleagues,” describing it as “another deliberate effort to silence those exposing the truth.”

“An essential part of the Gaza Tribunal’s mission is to strengthen the role of truth and accurate understanding of reality. This is strategically vital not only for Gaza but for the well-being of the global community,” he added.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Critics have long warned about a climax in Gaza over the past 22 months. “I say this with some hesitation because it is possible, as your question suggests, that worse is still to come,” Falk said. “But the situation is already severe enough to be considered an emergency, given widespread malnutrition and the trauma affecting the entire population.”

“I have visited Gaza several times,” he added. “Even before the crisis, it was one of the most densely populated places in the world. Today, much of the population has been displaced and 85% of residential buildings have been destroyed. People have no homes, limited access to clean water and must endure extreme weather. This is pushing the population far below subsistence level.”

Falk stressed the long-term risks. “We do not have much experience with what happens when people are under this kind of constant military pressure, 24/7 drone attacks and other forms of violence. We cannot predict the real outcome for human development.”

He also addressed possible actions. “One of the most tangible priorities would be an extension of the arms embargo,” Falk said. “The ongoing supply of weapons allows violence not only in Gaza but across the region. There is speculation that Israel could provoke another conflict with Iran to divert attention from Gaza and the West Bank.”

On broader goals, Falk noted, “The Gaza Tribunal has focused on the genocide in Gaza, but violence also affects the West Bank, where efforts continue to displace Palestinians. The ultimate objective appears to be the stabilization of Jewish supremacy and the reduction of Palestinian presence and resistance in their homeland.”

ICYF’s perspective on tribunal

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Taha Ayhan, president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), said, "This tribunal, established under the leadership of Richard Falk, a lawyer, respected legal scholar and former U.N. special rapporteur on Palestine, brings together thinkers, intellectual leaders and experts from around the world to respond to the demands for justice of millions of people globally."

Ayhan criticized international mechanisms for failing to stop the crisis. “International institutions, states and political mechanisms have proven inadequate in preventing this genocide and holding those responsible accountable over the past two years,” he said. “Addressing this gap is precisely the purpose of our tribunal.”

He explained the tribunal’s framework for action, “Given concerns that the Israeli government’s attacks on Gaza could lead to an even greater humanitarian catastrophe, the legal team, under the leadership of Mr. Falk, has developed a framework for countries to act under the ‘responsibility to protect’ principle.” Ayhan emphasized its significance, noting that it “has been applied in similar situations in countries such as Libya, Kosovo and others.”

Ayhan also pointed to international support. “Recognition of Palestine by Security Council members such as France and the U.K., as well as the clear stance taken by Western countries like Spain and Ireland regarding Palestine and Gaza, is very important,” he said.

He highlighted Türkiye’s role in the process, saying, “Türkiye’s stance in support of rights and justice is an important part of this process. That is why we are hosting this event impartially in Istanbul.” He added that Türkiye’s approach “can influence the majority in favor of Gaza in the U.N. General Assembly, this could lead to a protective intervention under the ‘responsibility to protect’ framework and at least create pressure on Israel.”

At the U.N. General Assembly, Ayhan said, “When these issues are discussed, the continuation of the genocide and further deterioration of the situation could be prevented. Our hope is first for the rapid end of the genocide and then for those responsible to be held accountable before justice.”

The tribunal plans to raise the issue at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York next month. “By releasing this statement today, we aim to establish the foundation for that engagement,” Falk said, underlining the urgent need for international action to protect civilians in Gaza.

The Gaza Tribunal’s future goals include holding its final hearing in Istanbul in October 2025, where it will conduct a thorough review of evidence, testimonies, and legal findings to reach conclusions on the ongoing crisis. The Tribunal also plans to publish detailed reports on legal and moral responsibility, which will serve as references for future courts and as guidance for promoting public awareness and conscience.

In addition, it aims to mobilize international public opinion by raising global awareness through media campaigns, applying pressure on governments and strengthening the Tribunal’s academic and legal credibility. The Gaza Tribunal seeks to develop proposals to document and prevent genocide, advocating for U.N. structural reforms and mechanisms to ensure accountability, reinforce early warning systems and prevent future atrocities.