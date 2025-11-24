Fourteen-year-old Meryem Yılmaz Jarada from Gaza has reunited with her mother, Kevser Yılmaz Jarada, in Ankara after being brought to Türkiye following Meryem’s social media appeal, which prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s intervention. Previously, Kevser had shared her challenging experiences of living in Gaza for 24 years.

Meryem, a high school student born in Gaza to a Turkish mother and Palestinian father, spent her childhood under the Israeli blockade. Her mother was brought to Ankara two years ago for treatment of a brain tumor, arriving just two months before Israeli attacks began in October 2023. During her mother’s treatment, Meryem and her family remained in Gaza amid escalating conflict.

Separated from her mother, Meryem, her father and siblings faced constant bombardment, food shortages and security threats. Despite repeated efforts, they were unable to leave Gaza to join their mother in Türkiye.

After two years apart, Meryem recorded a video message on social media appealing directly to President Erdoğan for help. Addressing him as “Tayyip dede” (“grandfather”), she expressed the pain of losing loved ones and the harsh realities of war. She trusted the president to help them escape the conflict.

Following Erdoğan’s directive, Turkish authorities arranged for Meryem and her siblings to be evacuated from Gaza. Approximately three months ago, they arrived in Ankara and reunited with their mother.

Meryem described the difficulties she endured in Gaza, saying, “War on one side, my mother’s absence on the other. Everything was very difficult. But thank God, we were able to come to Türkiye and reunite.”

Now attending school in Ankara, Meryem said this was her first experience in a Turkish school. She acknowledged the challenges but remained confident in her success. “My teachers help me. I want to become a doctor to heal children and everyone in need,” she said. “I also plan to start a foundation to help children when I grow up.”

She spoke about the cultural perspective on death in Gaza, where many view martyrdom as honorable. “No one in Gaza fears dying. Death is better; you become a martyr,” she said. “I wasn’t afraid of martyrdom, but I worried about how my mother and father would bear missing me.”

Her mother, Kevser Yılmaz Jarada, shared her relief and gratitude for the reunion. “Even though we were in Gaza, we always felt Türkiye’s support. My daughter believed President Erdoğan would help us. After our video reached him, an evacuation was arranged quickly. They came at a very difficult time. Now we have reunited, thank God.”

Meryem’s appeal captured the urgency of her situation: “I no longer remember how many relatives, friends and loved ones I have lost. I am not afraid of dying, but I fear the pain my parents will feel if I die. If I knew they wouldn’t suffer, I would ask God to take my life now because my siblings and I have no strength left. Tayyip grandfather, I call you this because I believe you see us as your grandchildren. We love you like a grandfather. I know your strong voice will get us out of this darkness. Please hear our voice and reach out your hand.”