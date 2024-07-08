In Gaziantep, southern Türkiye, where records from the Ottoman era indicate kidney surgery was performed approximately 500 years ago, the Kahraman Eruslu Kidney Transplant Hospital continues to restore patients' health.

Since starting patient admissions in October 2023, the hospital has conducted 108 kidney transplants in 10 months.

The hospital, which also offers health tourism, has 55 beds, seven intensive care units and three operating rooms.

Dr. Ayşe Balat, vice rector of Gaziantep University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the center caters to the region and provides patients with a comfortable hospital environment.

Balat noted that they have hosted patients from all over the world, explaining: "Since October 2023, we have completed 108 kidney transplants. This is a source of pride. We ranked first in Türkiye in March and May and became one of the most preferred centers."

Referring to information in the Ayıntap Sharia Register, Balat mentioned that kidney surgery was performed in the city in 1539 during the Ottoman period, stating: "When we look back, Istanbul was very active in medicine during the Ottoman era, but records from Anatolia show activity in Sivas, Kayseri and Gaziantep. Due to its location, Gaziantep was in a good position in culture, industry and science at that time."

"In Gaziantep, Hekim Budak, known as Nazar oğlu Hekim in that era, was a physician who could perform surgery. Hekim Budak accompanied the patient to the judge, and the record states, 'There is a stone in my son's groin. The physician said it needed to be split and removed. He asked for four gold coins from us; we gave him one, and he donated the other three. God bless him. During this surgical procedure, if something happens to my son, I will not complain about the physician.' This was done with four witnesses, which gives us very important information. It shows us that in the records of that time in Gaziantep rights protected both the patient and the physician, which later became a topic in Europe. Physician and patient rights were guaranteed in that era, and this was done under the law. In these ancient lands, it is actually a sign of fidelity."

Balat, who also hails from Gaziantep, expressed pride in the surgery performed nearly 500 years ago and emphasized the city's regional significance.

"As a physician serving her city, it really makes me proud to find successful surgical operations performed by physicians here centuries ago. Having a kidney transplant here years later is actually a significant indicator of fidelity," Balat said.