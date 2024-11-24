Approximately 1,300 of the nearly 13,000 citizens who applied for the "On-Site Transformation Project" "Yerinde Dönüşüm Projesi" in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, one of the cities affected by the Feb. 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, have moved into their new homes.

The On-Site Transformation Project, established by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change to help earthquake victims in 11 affected provinces return to their homes, saw about 13,000 applications in Gaziantep.

In Gaziantep, 1,300 citizens whose projects were approved have now moved into their newly constructed homes.

Hakan Şimşek, the provincial director of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the process of constructing and delivering homes is ongoing in the city.

Noting that work continues both in central districts and rural areas, Şimşek said: "In our province, there are approximately 13,000 applications for the On-Site Transformation Project, of these, 3,400 are from Islahiye, another 3,400 from Şehitkamil district, with the remainder spread across other districts, we have issued 1,300 construction permits and approval certificates."

"Residents have moved into the homes built under the On-Site Transformation Project, from the 13,000 applications, 1,300 permits were granted, and we have provided approximately TL 721 million ($20.84 million) in payments. Payments are made in stages: 10% after the permit is obtained, 30% after the foundation is completed, another 30% once the structure is finished, and the final 30% upon construction completion," he outlined.

Şimşek explained that citizens can either use pre-designed blueprints provided by the ministry or build their homes using projects they create themselves.

Highlighting positive feedback on the project, Şimşek added: "Citizens are very satisfied. Those who were not eligible for other aid programs or did not want to benefit from public housing have utilized this project. Applications are high, and satisfaction is substantial."

Halil Candemir, the mukhtar of Erikli neighborhood, noted that around 20 homes in the area were damaged in the earthquakes.

Candemir explained that he personally oversaw the construction of homes to assist residents, stating, "We have delivered 12 homes, and residents have moved in. All those whose homes were damaged in the neighborhood applied to this project. Everyone is satisfied, and things are going well. May God bless the government. Homeowners are very pleased."

Yurdagül Gökdemir, a project beneficiary, also shared that their home was heavily damaged in the earthquakes.

Explaining that they lived in a container for a while, Gökdemir said, "Our home was built and handed over in a short period after the earthquake. Our old house was in bad condition and couldn't withstand the earthquake. Our new home is beautiful, and we are very happy."