Gaziantep Natural Life Park in Gaziantep southern Türkiye, established by the Metropolitan Municipality in Burç Forest on an area of approximately 1 million square meters, is home to around 8,000 animals from 380 species.

In terms of its size and the species it hosts, the park is the largest zoo in Türkiye and one of the most significant in the world. In the first six months of the year, it welcomed 2.48 million visitors.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the Department of Wildlife Conservation of the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Natural Life Park is one of the important tourism centers of the city.

Özsöyler said: "Visitors also come from surrounding provinces and countries, we aim to welcome approximately 3 million visitors in the second half of the year. This year, we aim to see 5.5-6 million visitors at Gaziantep Natural Life Park."

Contributing to Tourism

Özsöyler emphasized that visitors to the zoo also contribute to local businesses in the city, stating: "After coming here, our visitors tour the city, see historical sites, and also buy baklava, we often hear from shopkeepers that people who come here for a visit also shop from them. Therefore, our park makes a significant contribution to the city's tourism. We know that children especially want to come here. After visiting, families stay in hotels and tour the coppersmiths' bazaar, the castle, and other historical and archaeological sites. Gaziantep Natural Life Park serves as the locomotive of the city's tourism. It also ranks first among the must-see places."