Coffee consumption has been on the rise in Türkiye, becoming increasingly integral to daily rituals and social interactions. For the older generation, Turkish coffee remains popular for its robust flavor, brewed traditionally in Turkish coffee pots, or "cezve." For the younger generation, coffee has become an integral part of daily life, accompanying them throughout their day and forming a significant new habit.

Serap Akçay, founder and CEO of De la Pau Coffee, shared insights at the COFFEX Istanbul 2024 Fair at the Haliç Congress Center, moderating the "Continental Coffees and Their Use in Türkiye" panel. She highlighted that freshly ground coffee is the best and noted the growing coffee consumption in Türkiye.

Tea society to coffee fans

Akçay stated that the trend of increasing coffee consumption in Türkiye continues and that the developing coffee culture in society has created a large and organized industry. Akçay provided the following information:

"There is great potential for coffee consumption in Türkiye. While the average monthly coffee consumption per person in Europe is around 2 kilograms, in Türkiye this rate is 1-1.2 kilograms. We are known as a tea society, but we are experiencing an evolution towards a coffee culture. I attribute this evolution to the interest of Generation Z in coffee. I believe that by 2030, the per capita coffee consumption in Türkiye will increase from 1 kilogram to 2 kilograms. Generation Z sees coffee as a symbol of modernism. They see it as a pattern of their own identity."

Akçay noted that in 2021, about 10 million tons of green coffee were produced globally, with 7.8 million tons exported and 7.5 million tons imported.

"While global coffee production is concentrated in certain countries, every country acquires the product through foreign trade. Due to its economic value, many countries import coffee for re-export to gain added value. In 2021, approximately 10 million tons of coffee were produced worldwide, about 7.5 million tons (worth $22.5 billion) were imported, and about 7.8 million tons (worth $22.3 billion) of green coffee were exported. Brazil led global green coffee exports (16.7%), followed by Switzerland (9.3%), Colombia (9.95%) and Germany (8.21%)"

"Most exporting countries are in South America, Africa and Asia. Countries like Switzerland, Germany and Italy, despite not being coffee producers, account for about 24% of exports. These countries import for re-export to profit. The leading coffee-importing countries are the USA (19%), Germany (10.6%), Belgium (5.94%) and Italy (5.25%). Additionally, Europe accounts for over 40% of total coffee imports, with Japan standing out in Asia at 3.76%," she added.

According to Euromonitor reports, the use of global coffees in Türkiye has increased by 30% over the last five years. Akçay noted the rising share of Brazilian, Vietnamese, Colombian, Ethiopian, Guatemalan and Indonesian coffees in Türkiye. She said that Türkiye could export more coffee within its own trade hinterland.

"The development of coffee culture in Türkiye is bringing new professionals and quality brands into the sector. Consequently, as a country, we can achieve a higher know-how capacity in coffee and offer this commercial knowledge and quality coffee to the markets where we are developing trade relations. Türkiye, especially with Turkish coffee, has the potential to be a star in coffee exports."