A geologist has warned about the escalating frequency and severity of floods and landslides in the Black Sea region. He attributes these natural disasters to global climate change, which has transitioned from a mere fantasy to an undeniable reality.

The floods that recently swept through various provinces in the Black Sea region, claiming one person's life and triggering over 1,000 landslides, serve as a grim testament to the destructive power of climate change-induced floods and landslides, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

Geology engineering professor Osman Bektaş from Karadeniz Technical University, an expert geologist, has meticulously analyzed the current floods and landslides in the Western Black Sea Region. He cautions that precipitation patterns in the region have become more erratic and impactful as of previous years. "Global climate change directly affects our living conditions. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a notable shift in climate patterns in the Eastern Black Sea region, and its effects have become increasingly with each passing year. The continuous warming of the Black Sea amplifies the intensity and frequency of summer monsoon rains in this season. Consequently, coastal areas experience more substantial precipitation, leading to the floods we witness today and the subsequent rise in landslide occurrences. Unfortunately, this trend will likely persist in the years to come," he stated.

Emphasizing that global climate change is no longer a fantasy, Bektaş urges citizens to be aware of the dangers posed by monsoon rains and the resulting floods during the summer season. He also highlights the risks of landslides along highways and on steep slopes. "We must acknowledge and act upon the warnings provided by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in the event of excessive precipitation. The public must exercise caution and take necessary precautions. We should not solely rely on the government for solutions. As a country and individuals, we must adapt to this reality. Global drought, climate change and the subsequent regional climate variations have already begun impacting our lives. We must take measures to mitigate these effects," he emphasized.

Addressing the significant rise in global temperatures, Bektaş explained: "When we examine geological periods of the past, we understand climate change is an inherent part of our planet's natural processes. However, human intervention in global climate change has become increasingly apparent since the industrial revolution in the 1800s. Furthermore, the growing global population exacerbates the issue. The increasing levels of carbon dioxide contribute to the greenhouse effect, which was far less pronounced in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The annual rise in carbon dioxide levels has led to a more substantial warming of our world than anticipated. The Earth has warmed by 1.5 degrees (Celsius) (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) more than projected, bringing us perilously close to disaster. All nations must unite and implement measures to halt or reduce the emission of carbon dioxide. Unfortunately, while some countries are taking significant strides, others lag in their efforts," he concluded.

As climate change continues to reshape our planet, it is evident that urgent action is needed at both the global and individual levels to mitigate its devastating effects and safeguard the future of our planet and its inhabitants.