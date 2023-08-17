A German center paid tribute to Safiye Ali, the first female physician from Türkiye, on Wednesday by designating a street in her name and establishing an award in her honor.

Taylan Ozgur Aydin, the Turkish consul general in Essen, attended the street naming event in Dortmund, joined by local officials, representatives from political parties, and nongovernmental organizations. The attendees were acquainted with the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Ali.

"Safiye Ali served as a role model for both Turkish and German societies through her contributions to medicine and advocacy for women's rights," stated Emre Gulec, a member of the Dortmund City Council, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Gulec shared that the German city had located and commenced the restoration of Ali's resting place two years before. Furthermore, an accolade was instituted in her name, commemorating her accomplishments in the field of pediatrics.

Safiye Ali pursued her medical education at the University of Wurzburg during World War I, subsequently practicing medicine in Germany throughout World War II. She passed away in 1952 at the age of 58 in Dortmund.