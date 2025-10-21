Alanya, a coastal district of Antalya in southern Türkiye, has been a beloved vacation destination for German tourists Gerhard Vogel, 81, and his wife, Reate Vogel, 86, who have been visiting the town several times a year since 1989.

The couple, both retired from Germany’s public sector, first visited Alanya on the recommendation of their daughter and immediately fell in love with the region. “We loved the warmth and sincerity of the people. The climate was perfect. Since that day, we haven’t gone anywhere else,” Gerhard Vogel said.

In the early years, the Vogels participated in week-long tours across Türkiye, visiting cities such as Nevşehir and Kırşehir and taking part in various local activities. Over time, they decided to return regularly to Alanya, initially twice a year and after retirement, up to 5 times a year, staying 4 to 5 weeks per visit. To date, they have visited the district 101 times.

At their hotel in the Oba Neighborhood, the couple receives special care from the staff. Gerhard Vogel, who has difficulty walking, is escorted to the beach and brought to the restaurant for breakfast, which is served at their table by hotel employees.

Reate Vogel expressed similar enthusiasm, saying, “We come at least twice a year. As long as our health allows, we plan to continue visiting Alanya.”

Hızır Bozdoğan, a board member of the Alanya Touristic Operators Association, who hosted the couple at his hotel during their early visits, said their love for Alanya is exemplary. “They liked our hospitality so much that they returned the following year. Since 1991, they have been vacationing at my hotel every year. When I closed my hotel, they began staying at a new hotel in the Oba Neighborhood, which they loved very much,” he said.

Bozdoğan added that the Vogels have embraced Turkish culture and developed a deep affection for Türkiye. “After retiring, they spend three to four months of the year here. They often tell me, ‘Living here, being with the Turkish people, even dying here would be wonderful,’” he said.

Although they have visited other countries, the couple continues to favor Alanya for its people, culture and natural beauty.