A massive plane tree, estimated to be around 200 years old, toppled onto the street in the Osmangazi district of Türkiye's northwestern Bursa Wednesday morning with a loud noise due to the decay of its roots.

Police and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the accident scene.

The absence of passersby early in the morning hours prevented a potential disaster, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

Police officers who cordoned off the area for safety also closed off the street as a precautionary measure.

Speaking about the incident, taxi driver Celal Erbaşlar said, "The tree suddenly fell on its own. Trees deteriorate over time. The municipality performs the necessary maintenance, but the weight of the other tree behind has also shifted toward the road, and I believe it will also fall."

"Thankfully, there were no people or vehicles passing by on the road, and no one was harmed. This area becomes very crowded due to the hot weather. Currently, the road is closed, and the fire brigade and police are conducting the necessary work. Hopefully, our road will reopen soon," he said.

After removing the parts of the plane tree, Çekirge Street was reopened to traffic.