Türkiye’s renowned morel mushrooms, celebrated for their rich flavor, intense aroma and exceptional nutritional value, are attracting significant global attention.

This year, a series of impressive mushroom discoveries in Türkiye’s eastern regions have further fueled interest.

Following an extended period of heavy rainfall in Kars, giant mushrooms have begun to appear, delighting local residents.

In meadows throughout both the city center and surrounding districts, large white field mushrooms have emerged, surprising and pleasing the community.

Some locals have taken to selling these giant specimens, while others use them at home.

Remarkably, mushrooms collected at the foothills of Mount Yahni have reached widths of up to 40 centimeters (16 inches).

Additionally, a colossal mushroom weighing 13 kilograms (28.66 pounds) was discovered in May in Elazığ, a province in eastern Anatolia, astonishing observers.

This follows a notable discovery in 2022, when a resident in Gümüşhane, northwestern Türkiye, found a massive red mushroom weighing 2 kilograms and measuring 52 centimeters in width.

These mushrooms thrive in Türkiye’s forested areas, particularly where pine and oak trees abound, and are typically harvested when the weather transitions from winter to spring. Known for their high-quality protein content (42%), essential minerals and low calories, mushroom stems are utilized in soups, sauces and pharmaceuticals, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet.