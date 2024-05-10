Türkiye's prized morel mushrooms, known for their nutritional value, intense aroma and delicate flavor, are highly sought after worldwide.

For years, large mushrooms have been common, but recently, the discovery of a colossal mushroom weighing 13 kilograms (28.66 pounds) in Türkiye's eastern Anatolian province of Elazığ, has astounded onlookers.

Residents of Karagedik village in the Baskil district noticed a rock-like object in the field. Upon inspection, they discovered it was a large mushroom. Villagers, who reported it was non-toxic and edible, were astonished when they weighed the giant mushroom and found it to be 13 kilograms.

In 2022, A massive red mushroom weighing 2 kilograms with a width of 52 centimeters (20 inches) was discovered by a resident in Gümüşhane, northwestern Türkiye.

The mushroom variety is cultivated all over Türkiye in the forest areas, when the weather changes from winter to spring. They are grown mostly in woods, rich with pine and oak trees.

They are offered for sale both fresh as well as dried. Even as Europe is considered the largest market for dried mushrooms, the demand for the morel variety is manifold.

Mushroom stems, utilized in soups, sauces and pharmaceuticals, boast 42% high-quality protein, essential minerals and low calories, making them an ideal component for a healthy diet.