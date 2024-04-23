Nutria, a large South American semiaquatic rodent introduced into parts of Europe, Asia and North America, were recently spotted in the wild in Türkiye's northeastern Kayseri province and the eastern Anatolia region.

Also known as coypu, the species is originally from South America and were initially brought to Russia, Bulgaria and Armenia for fur farming in the early 1900s. However, with a decline in fur demand after the 1950s, many escaped or were released into the wild, spreading across Europe and establishing habitats along Türkiye's border rivers.

Specifically, they can be observed in the Meriç River in Edirne, western Türkiye and the Karasu Stream in Iğdır, eastern Türkiye.

Recently, sightings have been documented in the Karasu Wetland in Mount Ağrı National Park, captured through aerial and ground photography.

These creatures, integrated into the natural ecosystem, are often seen swimming or foraging in the wetlands of the national park. Locally referred to as "mysterious mice," their presence adds to the biodiversity of the region and has become a notable feature of the Mount Ağrı National Park landscape.