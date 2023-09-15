The ongoing fossil excavations in Kayseri, initiated in 2018, have yielded a treasure trove of fossils that shed light on the ancient history of giraffes and other remarkable creatures.

Professor Oğuzhan Köylüoğlu, the head of the Anthropology Department at Hacı Bayram Veli University in Ankara, gave insights into this year's groundbreaking discoveries during these excavations.

He disclosed that the excavation, initially sparked by a shepherd's discovery near the Yamula Dam, had to conclude earlier than planned due to adverse weather.

Notably, 2023 has proven to be a productive year in terms of excavations, with a focus on fossils linked to the giraffe family, scientifically known as "giraffa." What distinguishes these findings is their exceptional preservation, with many of them exhibiting jointed characteristics – a rarity in paleontology.

Köylüoğlu described this year as the "giraffe season" because of the abundance of these intriguing fossils. Besides giraffe fossils, the excavation also unearthed specimens from the horse and rhinoceros families.

Among the most remarkable discoveries were three fossils uncovered during surface work: One of these fossils was an elephant heel bone. In proximity to Taşhan, another remarkable find was an elephant spine bone. These fossils provide interesting insight into the fauna of the late Miocene period, dating back 7.5 million years, revealing striking differences from their modern species.

As Köylüoğlu explained, giraffes of that era were shorter and resembled horses to some extent. Their distinctive long necks, characteristic of modern giraffes, evolved to adapt to their leafy diet.

Highlighting the unique nature of the Kayseri excavation site, Köylüoğlu noted megafauna, including proboscideans – animals characterized by their large morphology. This site boasts an impressive collection of proboscidean fossils, including a skull with its jaw and jointed forearm bones. Additionally, two complete giraffe family skulls have also been discovered, helping in the scientific understanding of these ancient creatures.

Geologists from America and Europe are diligently working on dating these 7.5-million-year-old fossils, refining our knowledge of prehistoric timelines. The variability in fossil findings from layer to layer underscores the complexity of the excavation. Interestingly, jointed elephant fossils have recently been discovered, a testament to the ongoing surprises this site has in store.

Köylüoğlu emphasized that the Kızılırmak Basin, 7.5 million years ago, featured a wider landscape with abundant water sources, which contributed to a flourishing mammalian population. Kayseri's current subtropical climate, characterized by semi-forest and semi-savannah areas, resembles the habitat of contemporary African creatures, hinting at the ancient ancestry of these remarkable species.

Köylüoğlu also mentioned the discovery of numerous giraffe fossils during this year's excavations, with a notable abundance of long bones, including forearm and hindfoot bones, offering invaluable insights into the evolutionary history of these interesting creatures.