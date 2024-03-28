In a timeless tradition dating back centuries, the mahya "Good morals lead to heaven" now adorns the minarets of the historic Ulu Mosque in northwestern Bursa, casting a radiant glow over the cityscape during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mahya, an intricate form of traditional Turkish Islamic art, involves hanging illuminated messages between the minarets of mosques as a symbol of reverence and devotion during Ramadan. These messages, crafted from lights arranged to spell out words or phrases from Islamic scripture, prayers or messages of peace and solidarity, serve as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment for worshippers and passersby alike.

Originating in 1619 with the Blue Mosque during the reign of Sultan Ahmet I in the Ottoman Empire, the mahya tradition has endured through the centuries, gracing mosques across Türkiye each Ramadan with its mesmerizing glow.

Under the skilled guidance of Kahraman Yıldız, apprentice to the last mahya master of the Ottoman Empire, Hacı Ali Ceyhan, a dedicated team prepared the mahya lights at the General Directorate of Foundations workshop in Istanbul before adorning the historic Ulu Mosque.

This year, the theme of 'Ramadan and the consciousness of the afterlife' was determined by the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).