As Google Maps celebrates its 20th anniversary, the platform has published a list of the most searched ancient cities, museums and parks across the globe. Reflecting on the popularity of countries' cultural and natural treasures, Türkiye is represented by 60 significant landmarks, including ancient sites, museums and parks.

The comprehensive list highlights Türkiye's top 20 cultural heritage sites, 20 museums and 20 parks. The cities of Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara and Antalya emerged as the most searched locations.

Among the 60 entries from Türkiye, these cities play a prominent role in attracting global interest.

Galata Tower tops list

According to Google Maps data, the most searched landmarks in Türkiye are topped by Istanbul's Galata Tower, followed by Anıtkabir in Ankara and the Yerebatan Cistern in Istanbul. The full list of the top 20 most searched places in Türkiye for 2024 includes well-known locations such as Pamukkale in Denizli, Manavgat Waterfall in Antalya, and the ancient city of Ephesus in Izmir.

Notable mentions also include the famous historical sites of Bursa, such as the Koza Han, and the Damlataş Cave in Antalya. Among these, Galata Tower stands out as the most searched place in the country.

In terms of parks, Istanbul’s Gülhane Park claims the top spot, with Emirgan Grove securing second place. Other popular parks include Güvenpark in Ankara and Saklıkent in Antalya, highlighting the country's rich green spaces.

In the museum category, Istanbul's Topkapı Palace leads the list, followed by the Mevlana Museum in Konya and Miniaturk in Istanbul. Göbeklitepe in Şanlıurfa, an ancient archaeological site, also appears in the top rankings, underscoring Türkiye's deep historical significance.

Recep Yavuz, chairperson of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group, commented on the importance of the Google Maps data, stating that it offers valuable insights into the global popularity of countries and their landmarks. He emphasized that such data reflects the fascination people have with lesser-known treasures, while also drawing attention to places considered vital in Türkiye.

Yavuz remarked, "The lists not only highlight Türkiye's prominence in global searches but also show the world’s growing interest in our cultural and natural heritage. Protecting and preserving these values is our responsibility."