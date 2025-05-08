A growing number of Istanbul residents are relocating to safer housing as part of the “Half on Us” campaign, a government-supported initiative aimed at transforming high-risk buildings in earthquake-prone neighborhoods.

Launched to accelerate urban renewal across the city, the campaign provides financial support to homeowners seeking to replace unsafe structures with modern, earthquake-resistant buildings. Thousands of independent housing units have undergone reconstruction since the program’s inception, and recent increases in state support have renewed interest among families across the city.

In Istanbul’s Avcılar and Küçükçekmece district, both classified as high-risk zones, some residents have already moved into new homes built under the program.

Nuriye Çapkan, 44, who lives in a recently completed apartment in Avcılar, said she applied to the campaign after learning about it through media coverage.

“Our old building was constructed in 1996, and it had cracks and unstable ground. We heard about the campaign, applied through e-Government, and within a year we moved into a safe, solid home,” she said.

The transformation, Çapkan added, brought key improvements, including the addition of an elevator, a parking area and a shelter in the basement –features the original building lacked.

“Construction costs are very high, and the financial support helped us tremendously. We’re working people trying to make ends meet. This program made it possible for us to move forward without being overwhelmed financially,” she said.

Çapkan said her anxiety over earthquakes had significantly decreased since the move.

“During recent earthquakes, we barely felt anything. While people were camping out near the coast, we were safely inside our home. Everyone should know about this opportunity and apply,” she said.

In Küçükçekmece, another resident, Ali Çiftçi, said the program enabled his family to replace a building made with sea sand, a material considered structurally unsound, after years of concern heightened by the deadly quakes in southern Türkiye in early 2023.

“Without this campaign, we wouldn’t have gotten beyond the brickwork stage,” Çiftçi said. “Now we’re living in a much safer place. We received rent support and construction grants that helped us stay on track.”

Çiftçi said he has been advocating the campaign to friends and neighbors and believes the level of state support is increasing.

“Earthquakes are a reality here, and the government is doing its part. It’s now up to individuals to take the first step and rebuild while this assistance is available,” he said.

Both residents say the campaign has not only made their homes physically safer but also provided them with peace of mind, a crucial benefit in a region with frequent seismic activity.

The “Half on Us” campaign remains open to homeowners across Istanbul seeking to replace outdated buildings. Authorities continue to encourage applications as part of the city’s broader disaster preparedness strategy.