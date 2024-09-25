Archaeological excavation sites at three locations in Artvin, in the northeastern part of Türkiye, were imaged using ground-penetrating radar (GPR).

As part of the work led by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, professor Yusuf Kağan Kadıoğlu, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Ankara University, and professor Selma Kadıoğlu, a faculty member from the same department, they conducted imaging at Arhavi Ciha Castle, the Bağlığı Structure in Kutlu Village, Ardanuç, and Gevhernik Castle in Ardanuç, where archaeological excavations are ongoing.

The excavations are planned to progress according to a report that will be prepared.

Kadıoğlu, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Earth Sciences Application and Research Center at Ankara University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they conducted studies in the region to guide archaeological excavations of structures that have been damaged over time and are now buried underground.

Kadıoğlu explained that ground imaging was conducted at 50-centimeter (19.69-inch) intervals in the area where Arhavi Ciha Castle is located and at 1-meter intervals in the Bağlığı area in Kutlu Village, Ardanuç. He also provided information about the formation of these areas.

Kadıoğlu stated that they would examine rock, soil and mortar samples taken from the region and shared the following assessment:

"We found pieces of volcanic glass, obsidian, in one or two places in the area in Kutlu Village, and we took samples from them. Along with this volcanic glass, we also discovered a structure that could be an ancient ceramic kiln, and we took samples from there as well."

"We will analyze these samples and reveal their relationship with the obsidian; once the structure in Kutlu Village is archaeologically excavated, it will truly bring forth a new richness in terms of Türkiye's cultural heritage. This excavation will also contribute to the development of the region, therefore, as a team, we believe that we must do whatever is necessary to integrate this area into the cultural heritage, that's why we came to this region and continue to work in this manner as a team."

Selma Kadıoğlu stated that their goal was to reveal information about the position, area and depth changes of potential structural remains within the castle by conducting underground imaging without excavation.

Highlighting that they were not only imaging surface-level remains but also the stratified changes in the remains, Kadıoğlu said: "We will provide our archaeologist colleagues with imaging data before excavation, sharing critical information about where to start and how deep they can dig; this work is vital from this perspective, the fact that this is a pristine archaeological site is also very significant for the entire team and us."